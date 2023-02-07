PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Missouri man was arrested in Pharr on charges of child fondling, authorities say.

Julio Cesar Maury Escobar, 45, of Springfield, Missouri, had an outstanding warrant for child fondling, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Monday, Escobar arrived from Mexico at the Pharr International Bridge and was immediately secured after authorities found he was a possible match for an outstanding arrest warrant.

Biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated.

Maury has been wanted since January of this year, authorities said. He is charged with child fondling, a second-degree felony in the state of Texas.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the bridge and took Escobar into custody. He was transported to the county jail and is pending extradition to San Antonio.