First Filipina American to win both the Miss Texas-USA and Miss USA titles

HOUSTON (KIAH) On Monday, October 3rd, the life of one Houston resident changed forever. She was Miss Texas USA 2022, R’Bonney Gabriel. Yet, by the time that Monday night ended, her title had changed, to Miss USA 2022!

Winning the title of Miss USA has been a dream of hers for many for years. Three years earlier Gabriel could only have dreamed of winning this prestigious crown.

Now she gets the chance to compete for the title of Miss Universe, which takes place in January. That will be in neighboring New Orleans, Louisiana.

R’BONNEY GABRIEL MAKES HISTORY

She’s also making history, as the First Filipina American to win both the Miss Texas-USA and Miss USA titles.

CW39’s Sharron Melton sits down with Miss USA 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel about being Miss USA. Sharron finds out what it means to Gabriel and what’s in store for her as she prepares for Miss Universe. Gabriel shares about her passion and goals to empower the Asian Community in Houston, around the U.S., and abroad. Gabriel hopes to visit the Philippines once again. This time with SmileTrain to spread hope.

Watch the entire interview below…