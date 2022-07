HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Little League All-Stars are going to the 2022 Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina!

Midway beat Louisiana in the Southwest Region Championship game on Wednesday, with a final score of 6-4.

This comes after the team lost its Regional Semifinal to Louisiana on Tuesday, but bounced back with a come-from-behind win over Texas East.