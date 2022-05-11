MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The five Midland Christian employees who were accused of failing to report a sexual assault went before a grand jury Wednesday; the grand jury no-billed all five employees.

This means the grand jury did not think there was enough evidence to take the case to trial. However, they could be indicted later if new evidence is presented.

Superintendent Jared Lee, Secondary Principal Dana Ellis, Secondary Vice Principal Matthew Counts, Athletic Director Gregory McClendon, and Head Baseball Coach Barry Russell were all charged with Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse in February after a student said he was assaulted with a baseball bat following practice at Christensen Stadium earlier this year.

Midland Christian released the following statement following the arrests: