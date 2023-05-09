CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44/KWKT) — This past weekend, a mass shooting occurred at the Premium Outlets in the Allen, Texas, leaving 8 adults and children dead.

As police investigate the gunman, Governor Greg Abbott believes mental health is a key factor in the man’s motivation.

“We are working to address that anger and violence by going to its root cause, which is addressing the mental health problems behind it,” said Governor Abbott in a FOX interview.

Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network Public Information Officer Vince Erickson, shares that staying ahead of your mental health is crucial now more than ever.

Here are some ways you can do so.

“Good self care, good self balance. A work life balance, certainly helps. Having good eating habits, getting sleep. Oftentimes, sleep deprivation is one of the things that can lead, and exhaustion can lead to poor mental health. Also having a good social network,” says Erickson.

Waco PD’s Social Resource Program Supervisor DeAngela Bynum has worked with an array of people who have experienced poor mental health conditions.

She says there is no direct correlation to violence and mental health that she has seen here in Waco. However, there are markers that can predict alarming behaviors.

Public Information Officer Cierra Shipley wants to assure everyone that the Waco Police Department is well equipped to handle cases that involve a mental health crisis.

“The dispatcher that’s answering the phone is able to maybe get them to a proper resource, a better resource than an officer being sent out there. If it’s something where an officer is needed, it is an emergency situation, then of course, our officers will go out there and handle that and hopefully are able to de-escalate that situation,” says PIO Shipley.

The Waco Police Department is in the developmental phase to increase its efforts in mental health awareness and advocacy.

For more information and additional resources for mental health outreach with both organizations, you can visit here and here.