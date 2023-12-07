WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A McLennan County jury has sentenced a 63-year-old man to ten years in prison after finding him guilty of Indecency with a Child by Contact.

Darryl Stephen Pope was sentenced on Wednesday, according to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office. Pope’s charge stemmed from an incident in the early 2000’s, when he sexually molested a young child of some family acquaintances. During this time period, Pope was a frequent visitor to the victim’s family’s business in Waco.

The victim did not disclose the abuse until approximately ten years later, which the D.A.’s Office says is common in these types of cases. Even after the victim’s disclosure to family members, the incident was not reported to law enforcement until 2018.

The victim is now in her early 20’s, and testified at Pope’s trial. She described how the man she called her “Uncle Steve” frequently babysat her as a young child.

When questioned by prosecutors, the victim described how Pope touched her in a supply room at her family’s business. Pope told the child to keep his actions a secret.

The victim testified that, before entering the courtroom to testify, she had not seen Pope since the day the abuse occurred. The D.A.’s Office says prosecutors also called the victim’s grandmother to testify. The woman adopted the victim at seven years old, and testified that Pope had frequent access to the child during the time period of the abuse.

The victim’s grandmother also described how the victim eventually told her about Pope’s actions, but asked that the matter not be reported to anyone else at that time.

The victim was interviewed by CPS as a witness in an unrelated investigation in 2018. During this interview, the victim disclosed Pope’s actions to the CPS investigator. The matter was reported to law enforcement. McLennan County prosecutors indicted Pope for Indecency with a Child shortly thereafter.

According to the D.A.’s Office, prosecutors also presented expert witnesses on the nature and dynamics of child sexual abuse in addition to testimony from the victim and her grandmother. These included the reasons that children commonly do not report abuse for years. Pope did not testify.

The jury convicted Pope on one count of Indecency with a Child by Contact, but deadlocked on a separate charge of Indecency with a Child by exposure. After deliberating for two hours on punishment, jurors sentenced Pope to ten years in prison on his Indecency by Contact charge.

The D.A.’s Office says Pope must serve half of his sentence before becoming eligible for

parole, and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.