WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – On Wednesday, the McLennan County Public Health District has been notified of two more positive cases of Monkeypox in McLennan County.

McLennan County currently has 4 cases, with 2 positive cases of Monkeypox in the 18-29 age group and 2 positive cases in the 30-39 age group.

The McLennan County Public Health District says both cases are unrelated adult male McLennan County residents.

“We are conducting investigations, doing contact tracing and vaccinating the close contacts. And this is not just a health district, but countrywide,” says Senior epidemiologist Vaidehi Shah with the Waco McLennan County Public Health District .

Senior epidemiologist Vaidehi Shah with the Waco McLennan County Public Health District says we’re seeing an increase of cases through super spreader events that happened in bigger cities.

“What we have so far with the limited number of cases, we know it is through person to person transmission. And we’re just studying that data to identify if there are any other things that we can look at,” says Shah.

According to the World Health Organization the antiviral agent, TPoxx, developed for the treatment of smallpox has also been licensed for the treatment of Monkeypox but is not easily accessible.

“An emergency use authorization. This is the treatment that we know has worked for a very similar virus. And we are I can say we are doing everything we can to help our community,” says Shah.

The McLennan County Public Health District is helping the community by conducting contact investigations and offering the Monkeypox vaccine to those who have been in high risk contact with those who have tested positive for the disease.

“And as we get the vaccines, we are definitely working on our end to make sure that we are ready for a supply of vaccine so that we can vaccinate a community as soon as possible,” says Shah.

Prevention recommendation from the CDC

Take the following steps to prevent getting Monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like Monkeypox

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with Monkeypox

Do not have close physical contact with someone with Monkeypox

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with Monkeypox

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with Monkeypox

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

If you are sick with Monkeypox, contact your health provider to determine testing and isolate at home. If you have an active rash or other symptoms, stay in a separate room or area away from people or pets you live with, when possible.

As new cases emerge, we will update case counts on the McLennan County Public Health District website. Numbers will be updated every weekday at 4 P.M. To view current case counts, visit here.