WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Salvation Army of McLennan County is offering its 132nd annual Thanksgiving meal to anyone in need.

Since the beginning of November, staff have been preparing menus and recruiting volunteers to help make the Thanksgiving meal as wonderful as possible.

“We want it to be a really special day. So we have a bunch of volunteers who are coming tomorrow. A lot of them are families, that, this is part of their Thanksgiving tradition. We go help and serve others, and then we go home and we celebrate,” says Salvation Army of McLennan County Commanding Officer Major Jim Taylor.

Those with the non-profit organization anticipate serving over 300 meals, restaurant-style. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members can dine-in and enjoy fellowship or take a meal home.

Several volunteers have donated desserts and will finish cooking meals and decorating for Thursday’s feast early in the morning.

“As a Salvation Army, our mission is to meet needs in the name of Christ. Wherever we are and whatever we’re doing. And that, so, is part of who we are. Not just what we do, but who we are,” says Major Taylor.

Guests at Thursday’s feast will sit outside under a tent if the weather is nice. Leaders at the Salvation Army are thanking the community for their constant support and donations.

FOX 44 will bring you the sights and sounds of the feast on Thursday’s newscast.