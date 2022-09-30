MCGREGOR, TEXAS (FOX 44) — The McGregor community came together tonight at Bethlehem Christian Church for a prayer vigil to look over the Aviles family.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims killed earlier this morning, but organizers say Lori and Natalie Aviles were two of the five victims today leaving behind two sons.

Grief could be felt by McGregor community members as they filled the sanctuary to celebrate the lives of Natalie and Lori.

Natalie and Lori Aviles

Aviles Family

Natalie Aviles

Today’s vigil was something no one could have anticipated, but coming together is something everyone in the community needed.

Music and tears filled the room at Bethlehem Christian Church where Lori and Natalie Aviles both served as church leaders.

Lori worked as a nurse taking care of anyone she met.

Her niece Brittnie Olvera says her personality and Natalie’s were one of a kind.

“Lori and Natalie were very bubbly people. Like the pastor said you wouldn’t know that they had lost their father, that has been a couple of years ago,” said Olvera. “They just have that type of personality, that go-getter, very strong willed personality.”

McGregor leaned on God today reading scripture, singing hymns, and sharing memories of both women knowing they’re in a better place.

Each speaker at the end of their speech said their arms are always open for Lori’s sons Ezra and Zion Aviles.

One of the most heartbreaking moments from today is the life Natalie wasn’t able to fully live.

She had goals to be a doctor, had dreams of getting married, and loved Disneyworld.

The Aviles family has a gofundme page up now for anyone to help cover funeral costs.

Please remember this is an ongoing investigation and we’ll make sure to keep you updated on air and online.