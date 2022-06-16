HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was shot to death Wednesday night just before 8 p.m. in southeast Houston at the same location where police said his son was also shot and killed a couple of days ago.

It was the second shooting this week involving this family leading police to believe they are being targeted.

The first shooting at the 8200 block of Swiss Lane on Monday left a young man dead, and Wednesday night’s shooting took the life of his father.

Police said four masked suspects pulled up to the home in a dark vehicle and started shooting at the car. The suspects then got back into the car and fled.

The man was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition in the ambulance but was later declared dead at the hospital.

A woman, believed to be the wife of the man and mother to the son, was at home at the time was not hurt.

Investigators believe the man and woman went to their son’s house to retrieve his car.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.