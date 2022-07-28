HOUSTON (CW39) — A man shoots his wife’s boyfriend then turns the gun on himself in an argument over a divorce Wednesday afternoon at a north Houston restaurant, authorities said.

The incident happened at the Crab Station restaurant, located at 4505 FM 1960 just before noon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that a 61-year-old man was meeting with his 28-year-old wife, accompanied by her 44-year-old boyfriend.

Deputies said that the woman was at the restaurant to talk with her husband about a divorce, when 20 minutes later, the husband left to go to his Maserati and got two handguns.

The husband then shot the boyfriend, killing him. He then tried to shoot his wife, but missed, authorities said. Workers then called 911 as the husband left the scene in the black Maserati.

Deputies found him 100 yards away in the strip center parking lot, and as they approached, the driver got out of the car and shot himself in the head.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.