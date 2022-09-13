MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were shot and killed and a man is in custody early Tuesday morning after a reported domestic disturbance in Marble Falls. Police said this is the town’s first homicide case since October 2017.

Online jail records show William Rutland, of Burnet, is being charged with capital murder of multiple persons. Marble Falls Police said Tuesday morning he is still in custody.

Police said around 1:50 a.m., Marble Falls Police got a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Cedar Dr. That’s near Pecan Valley Drive close to Lake Marble Falls.

Marble Falls Police are investigating a double homicide on Cedar Drive. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

When officers arrived, they met a 52-year-old man who immediately turned himself over to them.

Police said officers then found the body of a 52-year-old woman in the driveway of the home. The suspect told police where to find a second victim. Officers then found a 49-year-old man in the side yard of the home.

Both victims were shot and were helped by Marble Falls Area EMS, but they were eventually pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victims haven’t been identified by police yet. Officers are waiting to notify the next of kin before releasing names.

State records show Rutland has a criminal record dating back to 1997. He’s been previously charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated, among other charges.