MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — A deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in Montgomery County happened Thursday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was headed south on FM 149 near West Montgomery County Park when he came to a curve in the road. He ended up crashing into a fence and getting thrown off his motorcycle, which kept going the length of a football field into the woods, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

An off-duty firefighter tried to save the man’s life with CPR, but when medics got there, they determined he was dead.

Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack said there have been several deadly motorcycle crashes on this particular curve over the years, even though the curve is well marked.