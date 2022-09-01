WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, a warrant for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr was obtained by the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, WCSO said in a Facebook post.

In 2007, 19-year-old Brittany McGlone was tragically beaten, sexually assaulted, and murdered in the light of day. Her case remained without a suspect being publicly named for more than a decade.

Carr was taken to the Wood County Jail and booked on a capital murder charge. Carr is being held on a $1 million bond.