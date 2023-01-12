A photo of Charvas Thompson after he was arrested in Shreveport, La., for murder of Wendy Duan. (Sugar Land Police Department)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A man suspected of killing a Houston-area teacher last weekend has been arrested in Louisiana, police said.

Sugar Land police said that Charvas Thompson of Houston was arrested in Shreveport, La., by the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force on Wednesday. They expect Thompson to be transported to the Fort Bend County Jail in the future.

Thompson, 26, was wanted by police for the murder of Wendy Duan, who was found shot to death in the backyard of her Sugar Land home Saturday night. Duan, 28, was a third-grade teacher at Boone Elementary School in Alief ISD.

Police believe Thompson and Duan were dating for about a week when the shooting happened. Witnesses told police that an argument led to the shooting, and Thompson later fled the scene.

SLPD detectives said they quickly identified Thompson after interviewing witnesses at the scene, reviewing nearby video and confirming his vehicle from license plate recognition cameras in the area.

An arrest warrant was issued early Sunday morning charging Thompson with murder and setting his bond at $500,000.

Police said that by working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, they were able to locate Thompson in Shreveport.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about the case should to contact the Sugar Land Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (281) 275-2540 or report anonymous tips to Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.