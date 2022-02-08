MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) — Tuesday afternoon around 1:30pm, Midland Police and Midland Fire responded to the 7200 block of State Highway 349 in Midland after a deadly car accident. Police say a truck was towing a cargo tank and was hit from behind by an escalade.

The driver of the escalade was 69-year-old Marvin Leon Summers from Lubbock. Police say he died at the scene.

Officers say during the investigation, that the truck tractor was in the outside lane and was trying to make a right-hand turn onto a private drive, they believe that’s when the Cadillac, which was going too fast, hit the back of the trailer.

That investigation is ongoing.