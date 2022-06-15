LUBBOCK, Texas / MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A fugitive from the Lubbock area has been arrested in Falls County.

According to KLBK, Lubbock Police said the suspect previously known as “D5” turned himself in to the Marlin Police Department around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. 18-year-old Darius Johnson, Jr. was wanted for the deadly shooting of 39-year-old Steven Colón, according to Lubbock PD.

Police said officers found Colón Sunday evening in the 1700 block of 25th Street after a report of shots fired. His family said Colón was shot following an argument while working on cars next door to his father’s house. He was later pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

On Monday, LPD released an image and asked, “for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect.” The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was also asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating Johnson.