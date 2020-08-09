Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Statement on Texas Parks And Wildlife Department helicopter crash

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

AUSTIN – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today following a helicopter crash in Brewster County, which killed three Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) employees and one contract pilot:

“Jan and I are deeply saddened to hear the news of this horrible accident, and our prayers are with the families, friends and loved ones of the victims. We ask all Texans to join us in mourning their passing.”

• 3 Texas Parks & Wildlife employees dies in helicopter crash while conducting aerial survey

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Three Texas Parks and Wildlife employees are dead following a helicopter crash in West…

• State of Texas: Coronavirus hazard pay at TxDOT scrutinized by state lawmaker

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – When Texas lawmakers convene at the Capitol in January, at least one of them will be hunting for…

• Dems hope to turn Texas blue in November, GOP says it will stay red

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — With recent polling putting presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ahead of Donald T…

• Cornyn statement on COVID relief negotiations

WASHINGTON –U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after negotiations between Democrats an…

• Texas health department asks for public input on program funding ahead of next state budget

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As the Texas Department of State Health Services prepares to ask state lawmakers for its portion o…

• Police: Murder suspect tried to blame others for death of Ft. Hood soldier

FORT HOOD, TX (KWKT) – The man accused of killing Fort Hood Pfc. Brandon Scoot Rosecrans tried to blame someone else…