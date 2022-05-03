WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Local Democratic and Republican leaders share what could happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

McLennan County Democratic Chair Mary Duty says women choosing to have an abortion is a right that should not be taken away.



“You don’t trust the government to take care of your taxes? Do you trust the government to make a choice for you and your family as to whether or not you are going to live or die?,” Duty said.



If Roe v. Wade is overturned as the leaked documents suggest, it could transform women’s reproductive health.



Duty says some pregnancies like an ectopic pregnancy which she experienced in 1984, can lead to death if an abortion is not an option.



“Most of those guys down there writing those bills are men. They don’t have any skin in the game so to speak. They are not talking about dying on the table,” Duty said. “We can’t take that right away from a woman.”



Today the supreme court verified the documents were true, but it still does not solidify the courts final decision.



If the case is overturned, then the legal right of abortion will go to a state level.

McLennan County Republican Chair Bradford Holland hopes the country will stand up and protect the unborn.



“We believe that the decision about protecting the unborn should be made in the legislature where we directly elect those folks as opposed to an unelected court,” Holland said. “So having the power to regulate and protect life back to the state is something we look forward to.”

Holland also added the person responsible for leaking the opinion months in advance should be held accountable.

“If this was to undermine the decision itself by leaking it, we really want to see that person prosecuted,” Holland said. “It does hurt the institution. Hurts our democracy and it hurts the independence of the court as an institution itself.”



In a statement President Joe Biden says, “Women have a fundamental right to an abortion and to elect pro-choice officials this November.”