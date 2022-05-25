UVALDE, Texas (Border Report) — An 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers before law enforcement officers shot and killed him inside an elementary school on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

Authorities identified the gunman as Salvador Ramos. They say he had shot and wounded his grandmother before driving off and crashing near the school.

Uvalde is a small community of about 16,000 people, between San Antonio and Del Rio, about 75 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. According to the latest census figures, at least 75 percent of the people in Uvalde consider themselves Hispanic.

Robb Elementary, which has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades, is a single-story brick structure in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.

All of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary.

Read updates from Border Report:

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

2:06 p.m. CDT:

WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott, political leaders speak on Uvalde mass shooting:

1:57 p.m. CDT:

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety block off the entrance to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)





The Uvalde Fire Department flies a U.S. flag outside Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

1:39 p.m. CDT:

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday. … Read more.

1:21 p.m. CDT:

(AP) — Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference Wednesday about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, calling the shooting “totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”

O’Rourke was escorted out while members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man shouting profanities at O’Rourke. The Democrat is challenging against Gov. Greg Abbott in this year’s election.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said to O’Rourke: “You’re out of line and an embarrassment.”

O’Rourke, as he was being escorted out, turned around, faced the stage, pointed his finger and said: “This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”

Abbott says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school. He says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The news conference was attended by several elected Republican officials.

12:18 p.m. CDT:

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)