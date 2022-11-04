AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drake and 21 Savage dropped a joint album, “Her Loss,” and there are several nods to Texas.

After the album dropped Friday, fans took to social media to talk about the Texas references. One user said, “Every album Drake can’t wait to namedrop Texas cities,” another saying, “Drake wanna be from Texas so bad.”

What’s not to love about Texas? Drake has made several references to the Lone Star State in years past, including the infamous lyrics, “All my exes live in Texas like I’m George Strait” on his sophomore album “Take Care.”

Here are the Texas references we spotted on “Her Loss.”

1. “I’m in love with Houston, Dallas, Austin” — ‘Major Distribution’

In 2016, the rapper visited the University of Texas’ basketball facilities. He walked past the women’s team in Kentucky basketball gear.

2. “Y’all be goin’ in and out rеcessions, the same way that I be goin’ in and out of Texas” — ‘On BS’

The last time Drake took the stage in Texas was in 2021 during Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston. It’s a mystery why the rapper is coming in and out of the state.

3. Abortion law — ‘Spin Bout U’

Drake makes a reference to the fight over reproductive rights. He raps about turning on the news to see men “makin’ laws about what women can do.” The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, making it illegal to get an abortion in more than a dozen states, including Texas.

4. Alleged Megan Thee Stallion jab — ‘Circo Loco’

Drake is accused of dissing Houston native and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. In a song called “Circo Loco,” he raps about someone lying about getting shot and even mentioned the word “stallion.” Fans pointed out that the line could be referencing a shooting involving Megan and singer Tory Lanez. In August 2020, Megan accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot after a get-together at Kylie Jenner’s house. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with felony assault and pleaded not guilty.

“Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough. Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough,” Drake rapped. Megan graduated from Texas Southern University in 2021. The rapper caught wind of the apparent diss and responded on Twitter, saying in one tweet it’s not cool to joke about women getting shot.

5. ‘Her Loss’ album cover

The album cover features a film-style close-up of a woman with colorful eyelashes, mouth jewelry and a bandage under her eye. The cover was shot by Houston-based photographer Paris Aden and features Qui Yasuka, according to Complex magazine. Yasuka is a nail stylist and dancer from the Houston area. Aden tells Complex that Drake’s team reached out to her and asked to use the three-year-old photo for the cover.

Maybe Texas will get another shoutout on the next Drake album.