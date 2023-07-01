WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s historic Lions Park is undergoing a revitalization project. Tonight, the city invited community members to participate in a public meeting after a recent survey.

The city is in the midst of a thorough community engagement process starting in May and ending August 9th.

“Since the 1950s, it’s been a place for families and neighborhoods in our community to come together. And so what we’re going through right now is really in the public and the community to see what type of features we want in this park and how we want it to lay out as we get ready to embark on some construction out there,” says City of Waco Parks & Recreation Director Jonathan Cook.

Some features could include a splash pad for children or even a dog park. Food trucks will also have a designated space for events.

According to Cook, the survey had over 1,900 submissions. Researchers found three main takeaways from the survey: community members place a high priority on playgrounds for children, natural spaces and walking paths.

The city knows this will be a long term project requiring a big imagination. In 2021 and 2022 the City of Waco allocated 2 million dollars in initial funding for the redevelopment effort.

“It is also an area there’s a lot of growth…we’re excited to add to that and see how Lyons Park can be a really an asset for an entire community” says Cook.

For more information on the project visit the city’s website.