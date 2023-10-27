HOUSTON (KIAH) – CW39 Houston’s Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger recently posted a video on social media where he sneaks lyrics from Lil Wayne’s “6 Foot 7 Foot” into his weather reports. With millions of views, Krueger’s Lil Wayne weather video has earned him a lot of fans, including Lil Wayne himself, apparently.

Lil Wayne, who goes by @liltunechi on Instagram, shared Krueger’s video with his 18.5 million Instagram followers. Krueger’s video was also shared by Cory Gunz, who is featured in “6 Foot 7 Foot”.

Lil Wayne is the latest big name in the music industry to appreciate Krueger’s “sneaking words in the weather” social media posts. Previous videos have been recognized by Snoop Dogg, Lil Jon, Outkast, Warren G, OneRepublic, The Jonas Brothers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, AJR, Lance Bass, Montell Jordan and TLC, to name a few.

You can view many of Krueger’s most popular videos at cw39.com/adam.