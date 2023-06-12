LUBBOCK, Texas– Wolfforth coffee shop Tumbleweed & Sage Coffeehouse was vandalized, according to owner Destiny Adams.

Adams told EverythingLubbock.com an employee arrived to the shop and found the front door was spray painted with the phrase “Say no to LGBT. Protect our kids.”

“Our employee went in at 8:00 am. And we she texted us and was like, ‘Hey, I think you’ll really need to get to the shop, someone vandalized the [doors],'” Adams said.

Adams said Tumbleweed & Sage hosted a family friendly event on Friday as a way to celebrate Pride Month and protesters were present. She said the group was “yelling obscenities while children were around.”

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Tumbleweed & sage would be selling the business at the end of June due to personal reasons. Adams stressed the sale was not politically or financially motivated.

Adams said this incident was a setback in regards to finding a potential buyer and called the situation “ridiculous” and “awful.”

“There’s very few spaces that families that have two mommies or two daddies feel safe going out and like openly being comfortable with themselves and then to be harassed by complete strangers … is ridiculous,” Adams said.

Adams encouraged the public to come forward if they know anything or saw anything strange. She also said the Wolfforth Police Department was made aware of the incident and are investigating.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Wolfforth Police. If WPD responds with additional information, we will provide an update.