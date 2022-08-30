WACO, Texas (Fox 44) – You might have noticed more lemonade stands around Waco on August 20. This was in honor of Lemonade Day.

Lemonade Day is a free and fun learning program which teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own businesses by using lemonade stands.

Lemonade Day Waco empowers youth to take ownership of their lives and become productive members of society – such as the business leaders, social advocates, volunteers, and forward thinking citizens of tomorrow.

Six young entrepreneurs set up individual lemonade stands featuring different products in front of Natasha Jarmon’s bakery. Each child was able to practice creating budgets, setting profit-making goals, and serve customers. Most of them ran out of their product before the day was over.

Along the way, they acquired skills in goal-setting, problem solving, and gain self-esteem critical for future success. They keep all the money they make, and all of them exceeded their goal of $50.

The national organization’s website says Lemonade Day is a great way to meet people in your city, sip on a refreshing beverage and put your money to a good cause.