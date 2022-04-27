SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lawmakers from across Texas issued statements on the release of Trevor Reed, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran released from Russian prison as part of a prisoner exchange negotiated by the Biden administration.

During his time in prison, Reed was subjected to solitary confinement and was not allowed to call family or receive anything from home which prompted him to go on a hunger strike in November according to statements from his family.

“My constituent Trevor Reed, a Texan and U.S. Marine Veteran, has been released from Russian prison after being held for an anguishing 985 days as a political pawn,” said U.S Representative August Pfluger (R – TX). ” Trevor’s parents, Paula and Joey Reed of Granbury, Texas have been tireless advocates for the release of their son, and I cannot imagine the relief they are feeling. The Reeds have been living a two-and-a-half-year nightmare fighting for their son’s release…I look forward to welcoming Trevor safely home.”

Pfluger was the sponsor of a House Resolution calling for the immediate release of Reed from custody.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R – TX), who sponsored the Senate resolution calling for Reed’s release, said “I applaud the President and the State Department officials who worked behind the scenes to secure Trevor’s release, as well as Congressmen Pfluger and McCaul for their efforts to keep pressure on the Administration.”

“I’m relieved that Trevor Reed has been freed from his wrongful detention by Russia. This Marine will now be reunited with his family and get the medical treatment that he needs. Ambassador John Sullivan should be commended for the invaluable work he did in freeing Trevor,” said Ted Cruz, “It is imperative that Russia release the other Americans who they continue to wrongfully detain.”

Trevor Reed was in Russian custody for almost 3 years for assaulting and endangering the lives of two police officers, according to a report from the New York Times.

“The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly,” said President Joe Biden about the choice to exchange Reed with Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S.