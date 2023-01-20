HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’re ready to dust off your red ties and sing at the top of your lungs — you might want to hear this.

One of the biggest Latin pop bands, RBD, has announced a new international tour with three stops in Texas.

The group is reuniting after a 15-year hiatus. They’ll perform in 26 cities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

The tour kicks off in El Paso at the Sun Bowl Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, and makes its way down to Houston at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, Aug. 27.

After a month across the U.S., RBD will return to Texas with a show at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday, Sept. 30, followed by a show at Austin’s Moody Center on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Tickets for all tour dates will go on pre-sale for U.S. fans beginning Thursday, Jan. 26 at noon. The general public sale for all international fans will start the next day.