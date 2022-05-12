SAN ANGELO, Texas — Brian Dunn, City of San Angelo retired Fire Chief, has served our community for 21 years. In these 21 years, Dunn has felt that some council members have stood out among the rest as proponents of public safety, Lane Carter being one of them. Dunn said:

“As a council member, he actively engaged in public safety issues and diligently worked to secure the resources that were needed to help protect the citizens. Lane has an excellent understanding of the issues facing public safety and knows how to resolve these issues. I’m proud to endorse Lane Carter for Tom Green County Judge.”