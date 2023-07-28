LAMPASAS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The City of Lampasas issued an update Friday morning after a water main in Kempner ruptured and led to a Stage 5 Emergency Water Conservation for the city.

The City said that, as planned, the Kempner Water Supply Corporation started isolating the water line in the vicinity of the main break. This shut off the supply of water to Lampasas.

Kempner Water Supply crews and contractors finished preparation of the pipe, and will be placing shoring for repairs. Additional materials, including pipe, were being delivered on Friday morning, and the repair contractor is scheduled to be on site at noon.

Staff from the Lampasas Fire Department and Kempner Fire Department are standing by due to the nature of the work and the depth of the repair.

The City said that this is a “critical time” because the Lampasas water supply is not being replenished while repairs are being made. It is estimated that the water storage could last approximately 24 hours. Citizens are urged to conserve water.

The City also said that once repairs are made, it will take additional time to bleed and fill lines and tanks. The City has secured water to be made available when and if needed. Staff are prepared to implement contingency plans.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.