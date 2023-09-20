LAMPASAS, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Cavazos awarded Guyco Inc. with a contract of more than $123 million to renovate barracks.

This is not the first time the Lampasas construction company has renovated Fort Cavazos’ barracks. This is its 17th contract with the post.

Guyco Vice President Steve Hudson says the company will be “removing all the walls exterior, interior walls, mechanical systems, plumbing, electrical fire alarm down to a concrete structure, and then rebuilding it to provide a different layout for the soldiers.”

The renovations are aimed to improve the quality of life for soldiers – moving from four soldiers to a bath, to now two soldiers to a bath and a kitchen. Guyco anticipates the design to withstand soldiers repeatedly moving in and out for about 25-30 years before additional repairs or renovations are needed.

Guyco has been creating sustainable jobs and partnering with local contractors since 2009.

“We’ve got people that we hired in 2010 that started out on one contract, and they are still working for us on the 15th, 16th, 17th contract,” says Hudson.

The peak of this project will be fall 2024. Guyco expects up to 600 people will be hired on this one contract, with subcontractors hiring workers from Waco, Austin and the Lampasas areas.