SAN ANGELO, Texas – Governor Abbott and Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott are inviting and encouraging Texans to participate in Blue Sunday of Prayer on Sunday, April 24th. Participants are asked to wear blue to their services to pray for children who are abused and those that rescue them as part of April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of Texas children, and we will never waiver in our efforts to eradicate child abuse in the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “As a symbol of our commitment, I am proud to light the Governor’s Mansion blue this Sunday, April 24 to recognize the victims of child abuse and those that support and rescue victims.”

Cecilia also shared that she hopes Texans will take part in Blue Sunday as a way to remember those facing these issues.

“Thank you to the advocates, caseworkers, law enforcement, and other stakeholders who work tirelessly to rescue children from abuse and ensure brighter futures for these vulnerable victims,” First Lady Cecilia shared.

For more information on Blue Sunday, please visit the Blue Sunday Child Abuse Prevention website.