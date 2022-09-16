LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya Police arrested a woman in connection with the death of the 5-year-old student who was found unresponsive inside of a vehicle at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary last month.

According to records, Diana Trevino Montelongo, 37, was charged for criminal negligence homicide.

Montelongo was arrested on Thursday and booked on a $50,000 bond. She was released the same day.

On Aug. 25, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an unresponsive child inside a vehicle.

La Joya ISD police chief Raul Gonzalez confirmed the 5-year-old student was related to Montelongo.