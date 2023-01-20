KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – An assignment issued to Rancier Middle School students has resulted in the teacher’s termination.

Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft tells FOX 44 News that an investigation was immediately launched upon learning of the “appalling and extremely disturbing assignment.” The district says this assignment does not support nor reflect Killeen ISD’s core values.

Dr. Craft says there is no argument to condone such an offensive gesture, and that the district deeply regrets the assignment was ever created and distributed to students.

“As a district, we expect and will continue to demand high expectations and assignments that challenge students to reach their full academic potential. The classwork was inappropriate, insensitive, and failed miserably to support our mission,” Dr. Craft said in an official statement to parents and staff.

The district continues to investigate and interview all people who may have had knowledge of the matter. The parents of the affected students have been personally contacted by the Rancier Middle School principal.

Dr. Craft went on to say that any behavior like this will not be tolerated within the Killeen Independent School District.