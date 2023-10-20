KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Early in the morning of Friday, Oct. 20, Killeen police officers responded to a domestic violence call between brothers. The altercation ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting.

“That street is a bad street,” Killeen resident Thomas said.

Thomas lives in the neighborhood and heard the gunshots.

“I went to the store, and on the way back from the store, I seen the police riding up and down the street. You know, and they don’t do that unless they look for somebody. But then when I got home, I heard two gunshots,” says Thomas.

He quickly ran inside and waited until he felt safe.

Around 5:39 a.m., Killeen police received a call about a domestic dispute from Southside Street in Killeen. On the scene, officers found the victim lying on the street with a stab wound and another man still armed with a knife standing over him.

“One of the responding officers discharged his weapon several times [and] starts striking the male with the knife. The other officer did not discharge the duty weapon. Officers immediately began to administer first aid while waiting for EMS to arrive. Both males were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple,” explained Killeen Police Chief Pedro Lopez.

The 38-year-old man holding the knife died of a gunshot wound on his upper torso, and his 36-year-old brother is in critical condition.

The officer who fired the shots is a five-year veteran who is now placed on administrative leave The Killeen Police Department and Texas Rangers spent Friday morning investigating what led to this domestic dispute.

No names will be released at this time.

Thomas hopes to see law enforcement do more crime prevention in the community.

“The response is too late,” Thomas said. “You know, if you call the police right now, it’s going to take all of 45 minutes to get here. You know, it could be a life-threatening situation, or somebody could be shooting at me. But the time they get here, they done what they had to do.”

Neighbors in the community hope to build better relations with the police department so crimes like this won’t happen in the future.