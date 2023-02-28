KILLEEN, Texas – (FOX 44) Killeen ISD Superintendent Doctor John Craft is the lone finalist for superintendent of Northside ISD in San Antonio.

The news of Craft’s departure came as a surprise. During the last 11 years, the district has seen a lot of growth with two major bond initiatives and the construction and opening of a new high school.

Board President Brett Williams shared about Craft’s departure and the ISD’s gratitude for his impact in Killeen.

“The ultimate CEO (Craft). I mean, when you look at our organization, the financial situation that we’re in, arguably second to none. You look at what we’ve been able to do in terms of bomb packages, school construction, eliminating portable buildings off of our campuses. You’d argue that we’re second to none in doing that, and that was done under his leadership.” – WILLIAMS

Craft’s official last day has not been set because since Northside’s school board has to wait 21 days before officially hiring him.

The district plans to move swiftly to find his replacement.

In the upcoming board meeting next Tuesday (March 7th), they will discuss the next steps for filling the position.

Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley will take over for Craft until an interim superintendent is selected.

KISD’s priority in a candidate is someone who puts children first. The district promises its 44,000 students that the hiring process will be transparent and designed to find the best fit.

The superintendent search will go national as the district believes it’s reputation will attract some of the best professionals in the education field.