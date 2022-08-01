KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The school year is right around the corner, and the Killeen Independent School District is preparing its new teachers for a successful new school year.

750 employees with Killeen ISD were there to show the new teachers the support available for them – such as district instructional specialists and mentors.

“We are a big family, and teaching is an intimidating profession,” says Killeen ISD Elementary School Teacher of the Year Evelyn Joseph. “Day One, they’re expected to do in their classroom what I’ve been doing for six years. I want them to know that they’re not in it alone. They have a whole family of seasoned educators to help them succeed.”

Jo-Lynette Crayton is the Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Schools, and says it’s important to have an event to welcome new teachers to the district and to show them the people who will walk with them along their journey.

“To have an opportunity to meet senior level leadership, so that they can know who they can go to for additional support, whoever they might be able to ask questions to,” Crayton said. “And then, so that they can know that everyone that’s here in this building today is ultimately in place to support the classroom teacher.”

Brendan Klingler made the move from Wyoming to be a new teacher at Killeen ISD, and he says he can already tell there’s good things ahead here.

“It’s good to know that the district is at least trying to show that they care right off the bat,” Klingler said. It’s just good to look forward to. To know that they have the support right at the beginning.”

Joseph is starting her seventh year with Killeen ISD, and says seeing all the new teachers there makes her excited that they want to educate – because dedicated people are so needed in education.

“If you think about it, every profession in the world is built on education,” Joseph said. “There is no CEO, president, Senate or reporter without good educators. So yes, we need that. We need to fortify that for our next generation.”

The first day of school for Killeen ISD is Monday, August 15.