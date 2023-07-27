KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Fire Department has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold achievement award!

The City of Killeen says this is due to the department’s commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attack and stroke.

Emergency medical services staff can begin treatment when they arrive – up to an hour sooner than if someone goes to the hospital by car. Staff are also trained to provide resuscitation efforts to someone whose heart has stopped. People who arrive by ambulance could also receive faster treatment at the hospital.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

According to the City, Mission: Lifeline EMS is the American Heart Association’s national initiative to advance the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states – such as severe heart attacks and strokes. The program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment – starting from when 9-1-1 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack and stroke patients takes coordination between the individual prehospital providers and health care systems.

The award focuses on agencies’ on-scene care, and brings the collaboration and contributions to patient care for prehospital providers to the forefront.

The City says that the Fire Department has successfully achieved this honor for seven consecutive years. The certificate of recognition can be viewed at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Fire.