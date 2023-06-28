Killeen, TX (FOX 44) — Killeen city council members voted to exceed its legal expenses funding – at the cost of $100,000 to defend itself against Bell County.

Bell County filled a lawsuit against Killeen enacting Proposition A to decriminalize low levels of marijuana possession.

The case is in pending litigation.

City councilmembers recognized this was a hard decision, and it split the room.

“I’ve never been for the decriminalization of marijuana. We all know that, but I’m always for, whether it’s the council, or, a man or woman, that walks through a courtroom to have a defense team,” said Killeen Mayor Pro Temp Nina Cobbs.

Five to one was the city council’s vote for exceeding its legal funding against Bell County.

Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor says this lawsuit is needed to support the people.

“That’s what 17,000 people voted for. That’s what we want and we expect our local officials to defend what we voted for,” said Minor.

In contrast Killeen resident, Anca Neagu, recognizes the will of the people, but wants the city to be realistic.

“High cost, and length of time and the likelihood of winning it doesn’t make sense to keep going because we could spend 200,000, 300,000,” said Neagu.

So far, Killeen has spent over 42 thousand dollars in legal fees.

Neagu and others say this money can go towards other needs in Killeen.

“There are so many problems in the City of Killeen. Fix the roads for example. It costs a lot of money to do that,” said Neagu.

Supporters of Proposition A say with the ordinance in place the city can save between $200,000 – $400,000 dollars by avoiding arrests.

With the council agreeing to exceed its funds, they will reconvene and discuss future spending if the lawsuit continues into the next fiscal year.