KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Chapter 6 of the Code of Ordinances prohibits pigs in the City Limits, unless

property is zoned agricultural-open space or agricultural-residential.

During the City of Killeen council meeting, board members approved Chapter 6, Articles I and VI of the City of Killeen Code of Ordinances.

Livestock means or includes, but [is] not limited to: domesticated animals raised for typically kept to provide food or fiber or perform work, whether or not they actually provide these functions, including, but not limited to, regardless of age, sex, or breed: horses, consisting of all equine species including ponies, mules, donkeys, jackasses, and burros; cattle, consisting of all bovine species; sheep, consisting of all ovine species; llamas and alpacas; goats, consisting of all caprine species; rabbits kept primarily outdoors or raised as a food or fiber source; chickens, ducks, ostriches, emus, and other fowl; and pigs or hogs, consisting of

all swine species, excluding miniature swine.

Miniature swine means any member of the swine family which has, through selective breeding, been genetically manipulated to attain a maximum height of 20 inches, from the feet to the shoulders, and a maximum weight of 150 pounds.

During Tuesday evenings council meeting, residents said they want to keep their pigs.

“After I rescued her and this little piglet that’s the size of my hand is right there. And I knew right then, hey, that’s my new best friend,” says Killeen resident.

“The pig is a pet. And as you can see in the picture that that is a precious picture of somebodies pet,” says another Killeen resident.

Council members eventually approved residents being allowed to keep miniature pigs as pets. But they have to follow the city ordinance.

(a) There shall be a maximum of two (2) miniature swine per household or business. The swine may be of any age.

(b) All miniature swine must be either spayed/neutered in compliance with section 6- 63. The owner of such animal must retain documentation of the spay/neuter of their animal. Under no circumstances may a person engage in the propagation or breeding of miniature swine within the Killeen city limits.

(c) It shall be unlawful for any person to keep or maintain miniature swine outdoors. A person may permit miniature swine outdoors for brief periods (but not to exceed one (1) hour per occurrence) as necessary for exercise or for the elimination of waste. The outdoor area used for exercise and waste elimination must be a secure area from which the miniature swine may not escape.

(d) It shall be unlawful for any person to keep or maintain miniature swine unless the swine have received annual vaccinations against erysipelas, parvo virus, and Leptospirosis. The first inoculations for such diseases must be received before the animal is four (4) months of age.

(e) It shall be unlawful to allow the miniature swine to drink water from, or have access to, or enter into any public body of water, including a creek, stream, or lake, within the Killeen city limits.

(f) All miniature swine kept within the corporate city limits must be micro-chipped in compliance with section 6-62.

(g) All areas where miniature swine are located shall be kept in a clean and sanitary condition. Exercise areas shall be cleaned of swine excrement on a daily basis.

At first, the City of Killeen discussed a weight limit of 150 pounds. After discussing with local veterinarian Dr. Michael Joyner, the weight limit was changed to 200 pounds. The pig can not exceed the weight and height limit.

“I’m amending it to a 200 lb weight limit and an one and a 100lb weight limit on the first floor and a multifamily,” says Killeen council women at large Mellisa Brown.

Appropriate and specialized equipment are required to ensure the safety of both Animal Services personnel and the animal(s) when handling/transportation of swine.

Assistant city manager says mechanical lift that will be required on truck(s) and steel cage specifically for the use of swine could cost the city about $4,000.