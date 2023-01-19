KILLEEN / FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, along with Fort Hood officials, will host their annual Legislators Day with an educational hands-on tour for State Senators and Representatives.

The City of Killeen says this event will start at Texas A&M University-Central Texas this Friday at 8:30 a.m. The tour will continue and move to Fort Hood at 10 a.m.

According to the Fort Hood Press Center, Texas Legislative Day is a day-long event which brings together Texas government officials and their staffs to gain hands-on experience with a variety of military equipment. They will also participate in various training simulators at Fort Hood while having numerous opportunities to interact with Soldiers.

The government officials will be exposed to the many resources on Fort Hood which contribute toward the preparation of Soldiers for the demanding and complex requirements of combat.