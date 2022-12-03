SAN ANGELO, Texas — Hometown cowboy and San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo endorsee, Ty Harris is currently competing at his fourth National Finals Rodeo.

Harris currently has four NFR qualifications and placed 11th in the 2021 world standings. So far in 2022, he has won the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson Mississippi, the Newell Pro Rodeo in Brooks Alberta, the Rocky Pro Rodeo in Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, the Sisters (Ore.) Rodeo, the Daines Ranch Pro Rodeo in Innisfail, Alberta, the Guy Weadick Days in High River, Alberta, the Wainwright (Alberta) Stampede and the Williams Lake (British Columbia) Stampede.

According to the Wrangler Network, Harris won a good portion of his money competing at rodeos in Canada this year qualifying him for the Canadian Finals Rodeo at Red Deer Alberta. He had a few more things in his carry-on, on his way back to the south – a trophy saddle, buckle and the Canadian Pro Rodeo tie-down championship. This helped him qualify for his fourth NFR which he is currently competing in.

Ty Harris at the 2022 San Angelo Stock Show and rodeo CC Dusty Ellis

Competing in the Wrangler NFR in Las Vegas Harris placed 6th with a time of 9.6 seconds in his first round and moved into 5th place in his second round with a time of 8.4 seconds with a payoff of $4,042.

As of round 2, Pro Rodeo is predicting Ty Harris to place in 9th with an average score of 18/2 but there’s still one more round happening later tonight Saturday, December 3, 2022.

