Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Jury selection began Monday morning in the murder trial of a 21-year-old man accused with one other in the shooting death of 17-year-old Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul.

Elijah Jamal Craven was only 17 years old at the time McPhaul was shot and killed on September 10, 2019. He is 21 as his trial begins. Craven was charged with capital murder at the time of his arrest, but the trial is being held on murder charges.

Waco Police said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of South 4th Street. His body was discovered by a Baylor University employee. The victim was a student at the McLennan County Challenge Academy.

Daezion Watkins was also arrested in connection with McPhaul’s death.

Police at the time said they suspected the shooting was gang-related.