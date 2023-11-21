Belton, TX (FOX 44) — A Bell County jury found Marvin Guy guilty of murder in the death of Killeen Detective Charles Dinwiddie on Tuesday.

Members deliberated for six and a half hours before reaching this unanimous decision.

It’s a step under the prosecutions initial charge of capital murder.

When the verdict was given, some of Guy’s supporters cried or sat in shock and disbelief.

On the state’s side, Dinwiddie’s family and SWAT team members sat in unity and gathered during recess to debrief.

Once everyone reentered the courtroom, the state added enhancements to be possibly included in Marvin Guy’s sentencing.

The state mentioned Guy’s past convictions of possessing illegal substances and firearms in Illinois and Indiana in the 90’s. Guy was also convicted of armed bank robbery.

Charles’ sister Ellen Dinwiddie-Smith spoke with us after the verdict.

She says while they believe Guy is guilty of capital murder, they’re relieved he’s been convicted.

“Marvin’s Guy’s prior convictions include armed bank robbery, aggravated assault, drug dealing, assault to bodily injury, family violence, obstructing police, and a federal arrest for weapons violations. His life shows a pattern of violence and lawlessness which demonstrates he could never be a productive member of society,” said Dinwiddie-Smith.

After nine years Dinwiddie-Smith, says they are thankful to finally have this case heard in court and can still feel the loss of Charles.

We spoke with Guy’s brother, Garett Galloway after the verdict.

Galloway says he was shocked and disappointed hearing the jury’s decision.

“Black people can’t get a fair trial for the simple fact that the system is just designed to keep you down. The same thing happened with other people in the past and they’ve been found not guilty or haven’t even been charged. In this case, it seems like the justice system says if we wanna get you we’re gonna get you,” said Galloway.

Galloway said this has been a hard situation because even if Guy was found not guilty, there’s still no winners with the death of Detective Dinwiddie.

After nine years of praying for Guy to be free, Galloway says today’s verdict made him lose faith in the justice system.

After the state made the announcement of adding enhancements to Guy’s sentencing, the defense pleaded not guilty for them being included

Galloway said it’s up to Guy and his attorneys to see if they want to make an appeal.

The sentencing portion of Guy’s trial will start Monday morning.