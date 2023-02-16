Belton, TX (FOX 44) — The family of Joe Ramirez had a fundraiser in Belton Thursday evening to memorialize his life nearly one year after his murder.

He was a Belton High School student who died after allegedly being stabbed in the school bathroom by a fellow classmate last year in May.

The fundraising tables were busy outside Clem Mikeska’s BBQ in Belton.

Cupcakes, cookies, and other desserts were sold with the bright smile of Joe Ramirez.

His friends, Jacob and Joseph Sandoval, say its a smile you can’t forget.

“Joe, he was just an amazing person honestly. There was no negative side to Joe, everything was straight positive for him,” said Joseph Sandoval.

“He was always laughing. He always had a smile on his face,” said Jacob Sandoval.

Joe Ramirez’s mom, Amanda Rios, wants to raise $2,500 to have her son’s picture on billboards across Belton.

Coming close to the one year anniversary of his passing, she wants everyone to remember his name.

“Joe can’t be forgotten. It’s just…I want people to see his face and remember him now,” said Rios. “I just remember him now. Let him put a smile on your face. He deserved to be remembered. He was just a great, great kid.”

The items being sold have been donated by local businesses.

Other private donors even pitched in prizes for a raffle drawing.

Belton resident David Norum came to buy sweet treats to support the family.

“I think it’s important everyone in the community knows that the family’s still out there grieving, there’s still things that need to be done, and the family knows that other people in the community haven’t forgotten,” said Norum.

For anyone who couldn’t make it Thursday evening, the family will continue the raffle drawing for two weeks.

For more information on the fundraiser and raffle drawing you can contact the Ramirez family here.