TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — Hurricane Ian happened states away from Texas, but that doesn’t stop people from wanting to help.

The employees at Jeramiah’s Italian ice say one of their core values is generosity, so this is a way to put those words in to action. On Wednesday the Temple location is donating all its profits to Hurricane Ian victims.

“You come in, and you order, and from those we’ll donate all of profits from every single order today,” outreach manager Tristan Wolff said.

Jeremiah’s started in Florida and has five locations in Naples, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and North Port communities.

“We wanted to give back to where we originated from and give back to the company that helped us start here,” Wolff said.

The corporate office gave them the idea, and it was an easy yes.

“Here at Jeremiah, we’re really just one big family,” General manager Austin Sandefur said. “Anything that we can do to help support anybody in our local family and even out of state, we’re more than happy to help.”

Tristan Wolff says it’s important to show people goodness and generosity.

“It’s just something that you don’t see in the world today,” Wolff said.

Wolff says his job is more than just serving sweet treats, it’s about making people smile whether that be here in Temple, Texas or states away in Florida.

“Just knowing you made someone’s day, its a great feeling, and I wish we had more people doing this,” Wolff said.

The deal ends Wednesday night when it closes at 10 p.m.