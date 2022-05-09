BALKO, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Western Oklahoma Fire Coverage on Sunday evening, Balko firefighter Jason Smith died from injuries he sustained one month ago during a rollover accident involving a fire truck.

As noted in previous coverage, Smith was one of two firefighters injured during the April rollover that occurred as they were on their way to help the response to a wildfire in Beaver County. Both Smith and Tyler Morris were burned in the accident and flown to the burn unit of a Lubbock hospital.

Both Jason Smith and Tyler Morris underwent a number of procedures after arriving at the burn unit from the emergency room according to Smith’s wife, Amy. Around April 18, Amy reported to be in good spirits and noted how she appreciated the outreach their family had received from the community.

Smith had also recently returned home from the burn unit, escorted by first responders, on April 20. During a checkup on April 27, according to Texas Panhandle Updates’ post on social media, his condition had a positive outlook.

Noted by Western Oklahoma Fire Coverage’s announcement, Smith leaves behind his wife, two daughters, and a three-month-old grandson.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.