ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into an elementary school early Monday morning.

According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, kicked out a portion of the glass in the door and ran into the school’s cafeteria. A neighbor witnessed the incident and called 9-1-1; the school custodian also called the police.

Odessa Police Department and ECISD police responded and arrested the man, who claimed he was being chased. ECISD police charged the man, who has not been publically identified, with public intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a Class B Misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B Misdemeanor. Police do not believe the man was being chased.

ECISD said the intruder was removed from campus before students began arriving for school.