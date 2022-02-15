BRYAN, Texas – An inmate from the Brazos County Detention Center escaped from custody Monday night while at the hospital.

The inmate has been identified as 19-year-old Cody Rowley, who was being held at the Brazos County Detention Center for misdemeanor crimes. It is believed that he is no danger to the public.

Rowley was on the second floor of the hospital at approximately 8:45 p.m., when he escaped through a window and onto a scaffolding attached to the building. Due to construction, scaffoldings were placed next to unsecured windows around the hospital, and the deputy was unaware of the windows being unsecured.

Immediately following the escape, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office started a search and started to call in resources such as canines, drones, and helicopters to aid in the search.

Rowley is approximately 5’9”, and weighs about 140 pounds – with brown hair and brown eyes. If he is spotted, do not approach, and call 9-1-1. If you have any information regarding Rowley’s whereabouts, you can call 979-361-3888.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office