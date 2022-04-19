WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The United States is facing an affordable housing crisis. Many central Texans are seeing the crisis in their rent.

Waco Real Estate Agent Daniela Rodriguez says this time of year landlords raise their rent after getting their appraisals.

“Landlords who don’t get to do homestead exemptions for those properties they’re seeing increase by 40ish percent so they’re increasing their rent, every time their taxes are increased they’re increasing rent,” says Real Estate agent Daniela Rodriguez.

With the rent going up, it has also impacted moving companies.

“I’ve been busy since Christmas. People are moving out because rent is so high, what used to be 750 a month is now 1250 a month. It’s just ridiculous,” says Randall Murphy with Murphy Movers.

Several college students says the inflation is really putting a toll on their lifestyle.

“I think in the near future that I will have to move because of the rent always going up and wages staying stagnate and a lot of aide is not really cutting it,” says Jose Narravet.

“Its made it difficult to afford gas getting around. Worried about bills, and electricity, and then groceries,” says Bailey.

With the rent going up, Bailey is looking for something more in her price range, which she says she’s been having trouble with.

“My lease is up in July, so I am wanting to see other options for what I’m paying,” says Bailey.

Rodriguez says at the rate rent is rising right now the best option for consumers to do is sign the longer lease.

“So if your landlord is allowing you to sign 14 to 24 month leases, you know you’re not going to be moving make sure you’re doing that, take advantage of that when you can,” says Rodriguez.