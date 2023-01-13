BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville will finally have an independent bookstore.

Búho will be located in the historic, 101-year-old Calderoni building on Washington Street next to Market Square in the downtown area.

Founder Gilbert Hernandez said Brownsville was the largest metropolitan area around without a bookstore, so he rallied volunteers and books to open one.

“Well, this has been a huge dream that the readers of Brownsville have had for years, literally years,” Hernandez said. “People enter crying, they’re so grateful, and the pressure is on me to make this dream a reality for them and for myself.”

Hernandez started gathering inventory and hauling new and used books from his home and storage unit to locations throughout the city to sell.

He first launched his business with the goal to save and open a permanent bookstore location.

Hernandez said there is still much work left to get done, including acquiring dozens of shelves and thousands more books.

A formal grand opening will take place later in the year.